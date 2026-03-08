Synchrony Financial $SYF Shares Sold by Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lessened its holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) by 14.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 491,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 85,134 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $34,915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Donoghue Forlines LLC acquired a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,064,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 56.5% in the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 370,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,719,000 after buying an additional 133,780 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,542,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $318,236,000 after buying an additional 333,093 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in Synchrony Financial by 73.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 77,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,486,000 after buying an additional 32,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Synchrony Financial by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,266,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $284,737,000 after buying an additional 245,527 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SYF opened at $66.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $76.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.88. Synchrony Financial has a 52-week low of $40.54 and a 52-week high of $88.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.17, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.42.

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.16. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 23.07% and a net margin of 15.72%.The company had revenue of $3.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Synchrony Financial has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.100-9.500 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 6th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 6th. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is currently 12.92%.

In other Synchrony Financial news, insider Brian D. Doubles sold 217,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.68, for a total transaction of $14,941,608.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 829,222 shares in the company, valued at $56,950,966.96. The trade was a 20.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Brian J. Sr. Wenzel sold 47,112 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.16, for a total transaction of $3,164,041.92. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 64,221 shares in the company, valued at $4,313,082.36. This trade represents a 42.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 379,928 shares of company stock valued at $26,170,764 over the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Synchrony Financial from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on Synchrony Financial from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.11.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE: SYF) is a consumer financial services company that specializes in providing point-of-sale financing and private-label, co-branded and branded credit card programs. The company serves as a payments and lending partner to retailers, digital merchants and service providers, offering consumer financing solutions designed to drive customer engagement and sales. Synchrony also operates a direct bank that offers deposit products, including savings accounts and certificates of deposit, which support its funding and customer-facing product suite.

Its core product set includes private-label and co-branded credit cards, general-purpose credit cards, installment loan programs and promotional financing options that are integrated into merchants’ checkout experiences.

