Boston Scientific Corporation $BSX is Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB’s Largest Position

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 48.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 438,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 142,000 shares during the period. Boston Scientific comprises about 4.7% of Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $42,762,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Steph & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Financial Consulate Inc. acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 200.0% during the third quarter. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp now owns 255 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, United Community Bank increased its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 115.7% during the third quarter. United Community Bank now owns 274 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BSX. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $130.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $140.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Boston Scientific from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $112.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boston Scientific has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.36.

Shares of BSX stock opened at $71.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Boston Scientific Corporation has a twelve month low of $70.75 and a twelve month high of $109.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $85.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.55. The stock has a market cap of $105.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.72, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.69.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.02. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 19.63%. The company had revenue of $5.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. Boston Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Boston Scientific has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.800 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.430-3.490 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Boston Scientific Corporation will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 160,901 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.49, for a total value of $15,042,634.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,411,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,983,105.15. This represents a 10.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE: BSX) is a global medical device company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products used in less-invasive medical procedures. Founded in 1979 by John Abele and Peter Nicholas, the company is headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts, and focuses on technologies that enable physicians to treat a wide range of cardiovascular, digestive, urologic, pulmonary and chronic pain conditions without open surgery.

Boston Scientific’s activities span product development, clinical research, regulatory affairs and commercial sales.

