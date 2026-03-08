Powell Investment Advisors LLC Sells 4,365 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF $IVE

Powell Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 156,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,365 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF makes up 11.3% of Powell Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Powell Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF worth $32,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 66,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,738,000 after purchasing an additional 2,906 shares in the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 157.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 39,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,103,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares during the period. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, HUB Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 18.3% in the third quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVE opened at $216.24 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $165.45 and a 1 year high of $223.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $218.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $211.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 0.89.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics. The Fund generally invests at least 90% of its assets in securities of the Index and in depositary receipts representing securities of the Underlying Index.

