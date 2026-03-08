Skillz (SKLZ) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ – Get Free Report) will likely be announcing its Q4 2025 results before the market opens on Thursday, March 12th. Analysts expect Skillz to post earnings of ($1.0338) per share and revenue of $26.00 million for the quarter. Interested persons may visit the the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, March 12, 2026 at 4:00 PM ET.
Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 11th. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $27.37 million for the quarter. Skillz had a negative net margin of 69.44% and a negative return on equity of 50.96%. On average, analysts expect Skillz to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-4 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Skillz Stock Performance
NYSE:SKLZ opened at $3.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 2.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.87 and a 200 day moving average of $5.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 4.32 and a quick ratio of 4.32. Skillz has a 1-year low of $3.10 and a 1-year high of $9.11.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Get Our Latest Analysis on SKLZ
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Skillz
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in Skillz by 321.0% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 77,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 58,765 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in Skillz by 80.4% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 116,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 51,724 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Skillz by 122.6% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 80,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 44,092 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Skillz in the first quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Skillz in the first quarter valued at about $80,000. 19.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Skillz
Skillz Inc (NYSE: SKLZ) operates a mobile e-sports platform that connects game developers, advertisers and players through skill-based competition. By integrating its software development kit into a variety of casual and midcore mobile titles, the company enables in-app tournaments and head-to-head matches in which users compete for virtual or cash prizes. Skillz’s marketplace also offers real-time leaderboards, live events and social features designed to enhance player engagement and retention.
The company’s core offering includes developer tools and analytics that help game studios monetize through entry fees, in-game purchases and ad revenue sharing.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Skillz
- “I just bought 10,000 shares of a $5 stock…”
- How JPMorgan’s $8,000 Gold Call Will Leave Most Retirement Accounts Behind
- Silver Is the New Oil—And the World’s Running Dry
- Nvidia CEO Issues Bold Tesla Call
- What central banks are doing with gold right now
Receive News & Ratings for Skillz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skillz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.