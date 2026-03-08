Li Ning (LNNGF) Projected to Post Earnings on Thursday

Li Ning (OTCMKTS:LNNGF – Get Free Report) will likely be releasing its resultson Thursday, March 12th. Analysts expect Li Ning to post earnings of $0.0586 per share and revenue of $2.0226 billion for the quarter.

Li Ning Stock Performance

Li Ning stock opened at $2.55 on Friday. Li Ning has a 12 month low of $1.53 and a 12 month high of $2.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.36.

Li Ning Company Profile

Li Ning Company Limited is a leading manufacturer, distributor and retailer of sportswear and sports equipment headquartered in Beijing, China. The company’s product portfolio encompasses athletic footwear, apparel and accessories tailored to running, basketball, badminton, tennis and fitness segments. Since its founding in 1990 by former Olympic gymnast Li Ning, the firm has developed a comprehensive supply chain that spans design, manufacturing, wholesale and retail channels.

Li Ning distributes its products through a network of directly operated stores, franchised outlets and e-commerce platforms across mainland China.

