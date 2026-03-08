Bionano Genomics (BNGO) Expected to Announce Earnings on Monday

Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO – Get Free Report) is expected to be issuing its Q4 2025 results before the market opens on Monday, March 9th. Analysts expect Bionano Genomics to post earnings of ($0.81) per share and revenue of $7.88 million for the quarter. Investors are encouraged to explore the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, March 12, 2026 at 4:00 PM ET.

Bionano Genomics Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of BNGO opened at $1.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.89. Bionano Genomics has a 1-year low of $1.06 and a 1-year high of $5.50. The stock has a market cap of $11.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 1.69.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on BNGO. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price (down from $11.00) on shares of Bionano Genomics in a report on Monday, November 24th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Bionano Genomics in a report on Monday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bionano Genomics

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BNGO. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Bionano Genomics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Bionano Genomics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Carret Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Bionano Genomics by 76.4% in the 4th quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 44,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 19,100 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bionano Genomics by 148.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 66,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 39,928 shares during the period. Finally, DRW Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bionano Genomics during the 4th quarter worth $258,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.35% of the company’s stock.

About Bionano Genomics

Bionano Genomics, Inc (NASDAQ: BNGO) develops and commercializes high?resolution genome analysis tools designed to map structural variants and large?scale genomic rearrangements. At the core of its technology is the Saphyr® optical genome mapping system, which uses nanochannel arrays to linearize megabase?length DNA molecules, proprietary fluorescent labeling reagents to highlight specific sequence motifs, and advanced image processing software to detect structural changes with high sensitivity.

