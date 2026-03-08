HeartBeam (BEATW) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

HeartBeam (NASDAQ:BEATW – Get Free Report) is anticipated to announce its resultson Thursday, March 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.1375) per share for the quarter.

HeartBeam Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BEATW opened at $0.16 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.19 and a 200 day moving average of $0.24. HeartBeam has a 12-month low of $0.07 and a 12-month high of $0.78.

HeartBeam Company Profile

HeartBeam, Inc is a clinical-stage medical technology company focused on transforming the diagnosis of acute cardiac events through innovative electrocardiogram (ECG) solutions. The company’s core offering leverages proprietary VectorBEAM™ technology to reconstruct a full 12-lead ECG from a compact, three-lead wearable or handheld device. By enabling rapid acquisition and secure transmission of high-fidelity ECG data, HeartBeam’s approach aims to expedite the detection of myocardial ischemia in out-of-hospital settings.

HeartBeam’s product ecosystem combines hardware, mobile applications, and cloud-based analytics.

