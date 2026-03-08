Natixis Advisors LLC Has $203.06 Million Stock Holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. $CBRE

Natixis Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,288,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,506 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $203,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CBRE. ORG Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 264.4% during the 3rd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Evelyn Partners Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in CBRE Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in CBRE Group during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new stake in CBRE Group during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. 98.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CBRE Group news, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 9,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.61, for a total value of $1,370,630.03. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 126,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,799,313.61. This trade represents a 6.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on CBRE. Raymond James Financial set a $180.00 price target on shares of CBRE Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 28th. Barclays lifted their price objective on CBRE Group from $190.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $192.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut CBRE Group from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.43.

Get Our Latest Analysis on CBRE Group

CBRE Group Stock Down 3.0%

NYSE:CBRE opened at $136.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $40.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.48 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $159.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.83. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.45 and a 52-week high of $174.27.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.05. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 21.75% and a net margin of 2.85%.The company had revenue of $11.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. CBRE Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.300-7.600 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

About CBRE Group

(Free Report)

CBRE Group, Inc is a global commercial real estate services and investment firm that provides a broad range of advisory, transactional and property-related services to occupiers, investors and owners. Its core activities include leasing and sales brokerage, facilities and property management, valuation and advisory, project and development services, and capital markets execution. The firm serves corporate occupiers, institutional investors, private owners and public entities across office, industrial, retail, multifamily and specialized property types.

In addition to traditional brokerage and management services, CBRE offers investment management capabilities and outsourced real estate solutions, combining market research, technology and data analytics to support portfolio strategy, transaction execution and asset operations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.