Guardian Partners Inc. Has $16.58 Million Stake in iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF $EWJV

Guardian Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF (NASDAQ:EWJV – Free Report) by 933.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 427,575 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 386,199 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Guardian Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Guardian Partners Inc. owned approximately 3.29% of iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF worth $16,576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $162,000. MGO One Seven LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $233,000. Ledyard National Bank acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $235,000. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $270,000. Finally, TPG Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $431,000.

iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF Stock Down 1.2%

Shares of NASDAQ EWJV opened at $42.24 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.77. The company has a market cap of $591.36 million, a PE ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 0.49. iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF has a twelve month low of $28.84 and a twelve month high of $47.69.

iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $1.7492 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 882.0%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 16th.

The iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF (EWJV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Japan Value index. The fund tracks a multi-factor-selected, market cap-weighted portfolio of Japanese equities. EWJV was launched on Mar 5, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

