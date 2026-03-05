JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $12.88 Million Position in Taseko Mines Limited $TGB

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its position in shares of Taseko Mines Limited (NYSE:TGB – Free Report) by 24.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,044,462 shares of the company’s stock after selling 974,835 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Taseko Mines were worth $12,878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Taseko Mines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Taseko Mines by 198.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 988,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,213,000 after purchasing an additional 657,477 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its position in Taseko Mines by 10.5% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,541,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,454,000 after purchasing an additional 146,154 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth grew its position in Taseko Mines by 19.9% in the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 60,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Taseko Mines by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,148,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,630,000 after buying an additional 15,958 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Taseko Mines alerts:

Taseko Mines Stock Performance

Shares of TGB opened at $8.21 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of -273.50 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.38 and a 200-day moving average of $5.34. Taseko Mines Limited has a one year low of $1.67 and a one year high of $9.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TGB shares. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Taseko Mines in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Taseko Mines in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on TGB

About Taseko Mines

(Free Report)

Taseko Mines Ltd. is a Vancouver?based mining company primarily engaged in the exploration, development and production of copper?based projects. Its flagship operation is the Gibraltar copper mine in central British Columbia, which ranks among Canada’s largest open pit copper producers. In addition to copper, Gibraltar yields byproducts such as molybdenum and silver, reflecting Taseko’s focus on base and precious metals.

Beyond Gibraltar, Taseko holds two advanced development assets. The Florence Copper project in Arizona employs an in?situ recovery process to extract copper, positioning it as one of North America’s first large?scale applications of this technology.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taseko Mines Limited (NYSE:TGB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Taseko Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taseko Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.