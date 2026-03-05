Truist Financial Issues Positive Forecast for Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) Stock Price

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Truist Financial from $141.00 to $147.00 in a report published on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on Sun Communities from $142.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $144.00 target price on shares of Sun Communities in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Sun Communities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $133.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Sun Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.29.

Get Sun Communities alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on SUI

Sun Communities Trading Down 0.4%

SUI stock opened at $135.88 on Wednesday. Sun Communities has a twelve month low of $109.22 and a twelve month high of $137.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $126.68.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $515.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $509.40 million. Sun Communities had a net margin of 61.86% and a negative return on equity of 0.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. Sun Communities has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.030 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.240-1.320 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sun Communities will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Sun Communities Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.1%. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.73%.

Insider Activity at Sun Communities

In related news, Director Gary A. Shiffman sold 156,875 shares of Sun Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.53, for a total transaction of $19,378,768.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Sun Communities

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Sun Communities by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 2,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in Sun Communities by 9.1% in the second quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 1,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Sun Communities by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Sun Communities by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 55.7% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.59% of the company’s stock.

Sun Communities Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sun Communities, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and operation of manufactured housing communities, recreational vehicle (RV) resorts and marinas. The company’s portfolio spans more than 500 manufactured housing communities and over 160 RV resorts, offering affordable, long-term housing as well as short-stay recreational lodging. Through professional on-site management and amenity-rich community designs, Sun Communities serves a diverse customer base that includes retirees, workforce families and vacationers.

Founded in 1975 and headquartered in Southfield, Michigan, Sun Communities has grown organically and through strategic acquisitions to become one of the largest operators in its sector.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.