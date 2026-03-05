Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF $DFUV Stock Holdings Raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) by 30.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 314,461 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,317 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF were worth $14,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DFUV. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 102,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,863 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 50.9% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 102,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,208,000 after acquiring an additional 34,441 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $202,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 62.9% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 2,076 shares during the period. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $13,081,000.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Stock Performance

DFUV stock opened at $50.04 on Thursday. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a 1 year low of $35.38 and a 1 year high of $51.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.37.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

