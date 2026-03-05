Intech Investment Management LLC Has $2.17 Million Stake in United Rentals, Inc. $URI

Intech Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 92.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,268 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 27,160 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $2,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in URI. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 73.3% during the third quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 5,740 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,533,000 after acquiring an additional 2,428 shares during the period. National Pension Service lifted its holdings in United Rentals by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 103,146 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $98,469,000 after purchasing an additional 4,415 shares during the last quarter. North Growth Management Ltd. boosted its stake in United Rentals by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. North Growth Management Ltd. now owns 11,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,189,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Vise Technologies Inc. acquired a new position in United Rentals in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,514,000. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC increased its position in United Rentals by 37.2% during the 3rd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,608 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,308,000 after buying an additional 1,790 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Rentals

In other news, EVP William E. Grace sold 1,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $790.89, for a total value of $1,184,753.22. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 6,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,434,996.08. This trade represents a 17.90% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael D. Durand sold 2,490 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $791.14, for a total transaction of $1,969,938.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 7,458 shares in the company, valued at $5,900,322.12. This trade represents a 25.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

URI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $965.00 target price on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $995.00 to $1,071.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of United Rentals from $1,090.00 to $950.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. KeyCorp set a $950.00 price target on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on United Rentals from $1,123.00 to $1,041.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $925.59.

United Rentals Stock Performance

Shares of United Rentals stock opened at $851.43 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $53.64 billion, a PE ratio of 22.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $872.77 and a 200-day moving average of $887.52. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $525.91 and a 1-year high of $1,021.47.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The construction company reported $11.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.86 by ($0.77). United Rentals had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 30.35%. The firm had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $11.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 44.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, January 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to purchase up to 8.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

United Rentals Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 11th were given a dividend of $1.97 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 11th. This represents a $7.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. This is an increase from United Rentals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.79. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.37%.

United Rentals Profile

United Rentals, Inc (NYSE: URI) is a leading equipment rental company headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut. The firm provides rental solutions and related services to construction, industrial, commercial, and municipal customers. Its business model centers on providing access to a broad fleet of equipment on a short-term or long-term basis, enabling customers to avoid the capital expenditure of ownership and to scale equipment use to match project needs.

The company’s product and service offerings span general construction equipment and a range of specialty categories, including aerial work platforms, earthmoving and excavation machines, material handling equipment, pumps, power and HVAC systems, trench and shoring solutions, and tools.

