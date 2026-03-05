Intech Investment Management LLC Decreases Holdings in GATX Corporation $GATX

Intech Investment Management LLC cut its stake in GATX Corporation (NYSE:GATX – Free Report) by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,171 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,056 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in GATX were worth $2,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charter Capital Management LLC DE acquired a new position in GATX during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $515,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in GATX by 5.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 181,659 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,896,000 after acquiring an additional 9,667 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of GATX during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,244,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of GATX by 3.1% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 120,642 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $18,526,000 after purchasing an additional 3,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of GATX by 179.2% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 17,591 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,701,000 after purchasing an additional 11,290 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on GATX. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of GATX in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Citigroup cut GATX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $197.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Susquehanna increased their price target on GATX from $212.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $204.00 price objective on shares of GATX in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at GATX

In other news, EVP Brian L. Glassberg sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.29, for a total value of $396,580.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 7,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,396,159.89. This trade represents a 22.12% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Aken Jennifer Van sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.15, for a total transaction of $295,470.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 5,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $970,454.80. This represents a 23.34% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,595 shares of company stock worth $2,202,995. Company insiders own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

GATX Stock Performance

Shares of GATX stock opened at $184.56 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 1.19. GATX Corporation has a one year low of $139.44 and a one year high of $199.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $182.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $171.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 16.31 and a current ratio of 16.31.

GATX (NYSE:GATX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 19th. The transportation company reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.02. GATX had a return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 19.15%.The firm had revenue of $449.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $443.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. GATX’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. GATX has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.500-10.100 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that GATX Corporation will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GATX Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. This is a boost from GATX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. GATX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.95%.

GATX Profile

(Free Report)

GATX Corporation (NYSE: GATX) is a global railcar leasing and asset management company headquartered in Chicago, Illinois. Founded in 1898 as General American Transportation Corporation, GATX has grown into one of the world’s leading lessors of railcars, marine vessels and industrial assets. The company’s core business focuses on leasing and managing high-value equipment for customers in the energy, industrial, chemical, agricultural and metals markets.

In its Rail North America segment, GATX owns and manages a diverse fleet of more than 60,000 railcars, including tank cars, covered hoppers, boxcars and flatcars.

