Jefferies Financial Group Cuts Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Price Target to $105.00

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Jefferies Financial Group from $125.00 to $105.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Okta from $105.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Okta from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Okta in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Okta in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Okta in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have issued a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.50.

Shares of Okta stock opened at $71.74 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $85.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.51. Okta has a 1-year low of $68.77 and a 1-year high of $127.57. The company has a market cap of $12.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.82, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.79.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.05. Okta had a return on equity of 3.77% and a net margin of 6.87%.The company had revenue of $761.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Okta has set its FY 2027 guidance at 3.740-3.820 EPS and its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.840-0.860 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Okta will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Okta announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, January 5th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 6.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Okta news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 11,286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.96, for a total value of $1,026,574.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eric Robert Kelleher sold 8,370 shares of Okta stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.19, for a total transaction of $754,890.30. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 11,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,016,080.54. This represents a 42.63% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 37,245 shares of company stock valued at $3,385,624 in the last three months. 5.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OKTA. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Okta in the first quarter worth about $225,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Okta by 853.4% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 5,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 4,950 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Okta in the second quarter worth $244,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Okta by 5.0% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 25,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,515,000 after buying an additional 1,199 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Okta during the 2nd quarter valued at $501,000. 86.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Okta, Inc is a publicly traded provider of identity and access management solutions, headquartered in San Francisco, California. Founded in 2009 by Todd McKinnon and Frederic Kerrest, the company completed its initial public offering in April 2017. Under the leadership of McKinnon as chief executive officer and Kerrest as chief operating officer, Okta has grown into a leading vendor in the cybersecurity space, focusing on secure user authentication, single sign-on and lifecycle management for digital identities.

At the core of Okta’s offering is the Okta Identity Cloud, a suite of cloud-native services that enable organizations to manage user access across web and mobile applications, on-premises systems and APIs.

