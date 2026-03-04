Kyocera (OTCMKTS:KYOCY) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

Kyocera Corporation (OTCMKTS:KYOCY – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $17.60, but opened at $16.75. Kyocera shares last traded at $16.85, with a volume of 29,699 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Kyocera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Kyocera Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.69 and a 200 day moving average of $14.33. The company has a market capitalization of $23.78 billion, a PE ratio of 33.76 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

Kyocera (OTCMKTS:KYOCY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. Kyocera had a return on equity of 3.15% and a net margin of 5.09%.Kyocera has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.560-0.560 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kyocera Corporation will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kyocera Company Profile

Kyocera Corporation (OTCMKTS: KYOCY) is a Japanese multinational manufacturer known for its development and production of advanced ceramics and diversified electronic components. Founded in 1959 by Kazuo Inamori as Kyoto Ceramic Co, Ltd., the company has grown into a broad industrial group with roots in fine ceramic materials and a long-standing emphasis on materials science and precision manufacturing. Kyocera is headquartered in Kyoto, Japan, and operates through a network of subsidiaries and business units serving global markets.

The company’s principal activities include the manufacture of fine ceramics, industrial and engineering ceramics, and a wide array of electronic components such as capacitors, connectors, and semiconductor packaging.

