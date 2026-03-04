Sendas Distribuidora (OTCMKTS:ASAIY) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

Sendas Distribuidora S.A. Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:ASAIY – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.07, but opened at $8.49. Sendas Distribuidora shares last traded at $8.49, with a volume of 183 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Sendas Distribuidora from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 27th. Zacks Research cut shares of Sendas Distribuidora from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Reduce”.

The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Sendas Distribuidora (OTCMKTS:ASAIY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. Sendas Distribuidora had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 0.64%.

Sendas Distribuidora SA is a Brazilian retail and distribution company that operates in the grocery and consumer goods sector. The company’s core activities include operating retail outlets and managing distribution operations that supply food, beverages, household products and personal-care items to end consumers and commercial customers. Its business model centers on combining in-store retailing with logistics and supply-chain services to move fast?moving consumer goods across its network.

Product categories handled by Sendas typically include fresh and packaged foods, dairy and frozen goods, beverages, cleaning and household supplies, and health and beauty products.

