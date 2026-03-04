Enliven Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELVN) Hits New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVN – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $30.43 and last traded at $29.94, with a volume of 236913 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.75.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded Enliven Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Enliven Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.00.

Enliven Therapeutics Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.17 and a beta of 0.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.68.

Enliven Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELVN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.06). Equities analysts predict that Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Joseph P. Lyssikatos sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.04, for a total value of $145,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 740,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,495,059.52. This represents a 0.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard A. Heyman sold 1,230 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.18, for a total value of $32,201.40. Following the sale, the director directly owned 22,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $592,898.46. The trade was a 5.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 233,843 shares of company stock valued at $6,145,489. Corporate insiders own 25.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Enliven Therapeutics

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vestal Point Capital LP boosted its stake in Enliven Therapeutics by 230.2% in the fourth quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP now owns 3,830,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,982,000 after acquiring an additional 2,670,000 shares during the last quarter. TCG Crossover Management LLC purchased a new position in Enliven Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $9,990,000. Duquesne Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Enliven Therapeutics by 104.6% during the third quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC now owns 947,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,393,000 after purchasing an additional 484,405 shares during the period. Spruce Street Capital LP bought a new position in Enliven Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $6,870,000. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc increased its position in Enliven Therapeutics by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 3,513,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,111,000 after buying an additional 418,673 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

About Enliven Therapeutics

Enliven Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing small-molecule therapies that harness induced proximity mechanisms to selectively target and degrade disease-causing proteins in cancer. Leveraging its proprietary Induced Proximity platform, the company designs molecular glues and related modalities to recruit endogenous cellular machinery for targeted protein degradation, with the goal of treating malignancies driven by so-called “undruggable” oncogenic factors.

The company’s pipeline comprises several early-stage programs directed at key oncogenic drivers across hematologic and solid tumor indications.

Further Reading

