Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) Trading Down 5.8% – Should You Sell?

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY – Get Free Report) shares dropped 5.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $10.32 and last traded at $10.33. Approximately 292,773 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 1,284,280 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.97.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upgraded Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. DZ Bank cut shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bayer Aktiengesellschaft has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft Stock Down 0.2%

About Bayer Aktiengesellschaft

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -121.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.69.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft is a global life sciences company headquartered in Leverkusen, Germany, with a history dating back to 1863. The company operates across three principal business areas—Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health and Crop Science—serving customers and markets worldwide. Bayer develops, manufactures and markets prescription medicines, over-the-counter healthcare products and agricultural solutions, and maintains research and development programs focused on new therapies and technologies in its core fields.

In Pharmaceuticals, Bayer focuses on prescription drugs across therapeutic areas such as cardiology, oncology, hematology and women’s health, supporting clinical development and regulatory activities for both marketed products and pipeline candidates.

