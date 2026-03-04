Harvest Gold (CVE:HVG) Shares Down 6.7% – Time to Sell?

Harvest Gold Co. (CVE:HVG – Get Free Report) traded down 6.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07. 52,282 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 231,463 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

Harvest Gold Trading Down 6.7%

The stock has a market cap of C$8.45 million, a PE ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.06 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.08.

Harvest Gold Company Profile

Harvest Gold Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of natural resource properties in Canada and the United States. It explores for copper-gold porphyry projects. The company holds 100% interest in the Emerson project that comprises 5 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of approximately 10.7 square kilometers located in British Columbia; and the Goathorn exploration project consists of 5 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of 17.8 square kilometers located in British Columbia.

