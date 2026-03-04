Citigroup Cuts ADT (NYSE:ADT) Price Target to $8.50

ADT (NYSE:ADT – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by analysts at Citigroup from $10.00 to $8.50 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the security and automation business’ stock. Citigroup’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 23.01% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on ADT. Wall Street Zen lowered ADT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of ADT in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of ADT from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Research raised shares of ADT from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.40 price objective on shares of ADT in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ADT presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.78.

Get ADT alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ADT

ADT Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ADT traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $6.91. 4,495,117 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,890,098. ADT has a twelve month low of $6.65 and a twelve month high of $8.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.98 and a 200-day moving average of $8.29. The company has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.

ADT (NYSE:ADT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The security and automation business reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. ADT had a return on equity of 19.33% and a net margin of 11.60%.The business had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. ADT has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.890-0.890 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that ADT will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of ADT in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in ADT during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ADT in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in ADT by 1,759.1% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,997 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 3,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of ADT by 54.3% during the third quarter. WPG Advisers LLC now owns 4,091 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. 87.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key ADT News

Here are the key news stories impacting ADT this week:

ADT Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ADT Inc is a leading provider of security and automation solutions for residential and commercial customers. The company offers a comprehensive suite of products and services, including intrusion detection systems, video surveillance, fire and carbon monoxide monitoring, and integrated smart home automation platforms. Through professional installation, continuous monitoring, and a network of 24/7 monitoring centers, ADT helps customers protect their properties, assets and loved ones.

Founded in 1874 as the American District Telegraph Company, ADT has evolved from one of the first telegraph-based alarm services into a modern security technology enterprise.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ADT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.