South Dakota Investment Council Cuts Stock Position in Arrow Electronics, Inc. $ARW

South Dakota Investment Council trimmed its holdings in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Free Report) by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 46,411 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,520 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $5,616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 45.9% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 20,748 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,154,000 after purchasing an additional 6,523 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 8.0% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 199,971 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,763,000 after buying an additional 14,886 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 68.1% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 353 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Arrow Electronics during the second quarter valued at $492,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Arrow Electronics by 3.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 154,094 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,636,000 after acquiring an additional 4,701 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

ARW opened at $145.78 on Wednesday. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.50 and a 12 month high of $162.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $132.04 and a 200 day moving average of $122.62. The firm has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.01.

Arrow Electronics ( NYSE:ARW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The technology company reported $4.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.55 by $0.84. The business had revenue of $8.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.16 billion. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 1.85%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.97 EPS. Arrow Electronics has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.130-2.330 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 10.57 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO William F. Austen purchased 3,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $151.87 per share, for a total transaction of $601,405.20. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 44,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,791,930.14. This trade represents a 9.71% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Carine Lamercie Jean-Claude sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.65, for a total transaction of $626,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 16,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,547,285.65. The trade was a 19.74% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 19,199 shares of company stock valued at $3,009,786 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on ARW. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Arrow Electronics from $94.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 7th. Weiss Ratings raised Arrow Electronics from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Zacks Research upgraded Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Arrow Electronics from $120.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Arrow Electronics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.33.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE: ARW) is a global provider of products, services and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. The company offers a broad portfolio of semiconductors, passives, connectors, electromechanical devices and embedded solutions, serving customers across diverse end markets including automotive, communications, computing, aerospace, defense and healthcare. Through its extensive supplier relationships, Arrow enables design engineers to identify and procure components required for the development of new electronic systems and devices.

In addition to component distribution, Arrow delivers value-added services such as design engineering support, supply chain management, global logistics and technical training.

