USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC Buys 6,063 Shares of Pimco Total Return ETF $BOND

USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,601 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,063 shares during the period. Pimco Total Return ETF comprises approximately 2.2% of USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $6,403,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Transce3nd LLC boosted its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 53.0% in the second quarter. Transce3nd LLC now owns 358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC acquired a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $103,000. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $123,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank grew its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 9,618.8% during the 3rd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539 shares during the last quarter.

Pimco Total Return ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BOND opened at $93.69 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $93.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.46. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 52-week low of $88.95 and a 52-week high of $94.68.

Pimco Total Return ETF Cuts Dividend

Pimco Total Return ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd.

The PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (BOND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Barclays U.S. Aggregate index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio that aims to maintain a consistent level of dividend income by investing in a broad array of fixed income sectors and utilizing income efficient implementation strategies. BOND was launched on Mar 1, 2012 and is managed by PIMCO.

