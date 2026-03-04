Weik Capital Management Acquires New Holdings in Amrize Ltd $AMRZ

Weik Capital Management bought a new position in Amrize Ltd (NYSE:AMRZ – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 11,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMRZ. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of Amrize in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $496,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Amrize during the second quarter worth $38,803,000. Hiddenite Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Amrize during the second quarter worth $12,388,000. Metis Global Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amrize during the 2nd quarter valued at $635,000. Finally, Aviva PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amrize in the 2nd quarter worth $29,836,000.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMRZ. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on Amrize from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Amrize from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Amrize in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amrize in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Amrize from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.43.

In related news, CFO Ian A. Johnston purchased 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $63.92 per share, with a total value of $76,704.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 18,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,185,332.48. This trade represents a 6.92% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

AMRZ opened at $61.70 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Amrize Ltd has a 12-month low of $44.12 and a 12-month high of $65.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $57.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.13 billion and a PE ratio of 25.08.

Amrize (NYSE:AMRZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis.

Amrize AG focuses on building materials business in North America. The company was incorporated in 2023 and is based in Zug, Switzerland. Amrize AG operates independently of Holcim AG as of June 23, 2025.

