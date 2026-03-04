South Dakota Investment Council Has $4.54 Million Stock Holdings in Conagra Brands $CAG

South Dakota Investment Council grew its position in shares of Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 247,922 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,300 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $4,539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Conagra Brands in the 2nd quarter worth about $172,475,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 69.5% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,145,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,685,000 after purchasing an additional 4,160,542 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 4,497.6% in the second quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,740,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,088,000 after buying an additional 2,680,417 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,413,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Conagra Brands by 156.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,238,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,823,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366,059 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands Stock Performance

Shares of Conagra Brands stock opened at $18.99 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -86.32 and a beta of -0.02. Conagra Brands has a fifty-two week low of $15.96 and a fifty-two week high of $28.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Conagra Brands Announces Dividend

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 19th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. Conagra Brands had a positive return on equity of 10.59% and a negative net margin of 0.87%.Conagra Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. Conagra Brands has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.700-1.85 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Conagra Brands will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 27th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 27th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.4%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently -636.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America reduced their target price on Conagra Brands from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 22nd. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Friday, February 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Conagra Brands from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $19.07.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc is a leading packaged foods company based in Chicago, Illinois, with a broad portfolio of shelf-stable, frozen and refrigerated foods marketed under familiar brands. The company develops, produces and distributes a wide range of consumer food products, serving both retail grocery and foodservice channels. Conagra’s product lineup includes frozen entrees, snacks, condiments, baking goods and desserts, providing convenient meal solutions for consumers across North America and select international markets.

Among its well-known brands are Birds Eye, Healthy Choice, Lean Cuisine, Marie Callender’s and Banquet in the frozen foods category, as well as Hunt’s sauces, Orville Redenbacher’s popcorn, Slim Jim meat snacks and Reddi-wip toppings.

