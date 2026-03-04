Penserra Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Microsoft Corporation $MSFT

Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 70,453 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,828 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $36,490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 51.3% during the 2nd quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 59 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd bought a new position in Microsoft during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the third quarter worth $49,000. Finally, University of Illinois Foundation purchased a new position in Microsoft in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Takeshi Numoto sold 2,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.72, for a total value of $1,364,352.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 55,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,703,959.04. This represents a 4.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John W. Stanton purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $397.35 per share, for a total transaction of $1,986,750.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 83,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,339,651.75. The trade was a 6.34% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of MSFT opened at $403.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $440.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $481.55. Microsoft Corporation has a one year low of $344.79 and a one year high of $555.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.26, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.10.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The software giant reported $4.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.86 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $81.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.28 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 39.04% and a return on equity of 32.34%. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft Corporation will post 13.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MSFT shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Melius Research set a $430.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $392.00 price target (down from $540.00) on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-nine have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $591.95.

Microsoft Corporation is a global technology company headquartered in Redmond, Washington. Founded in 1975 by Bill Gates and Paul Allen, Microsoft develops, licenses and supports a broad range of software products, services and devices for consumers, enterprises and governments worldwide. Its operations span personal computing, productivity software, cloud infrastructure, enterprise applications, developer tools and gaming.

Microsoft’s product portfolio includes the Windows operating system and the Microsoft 365 suite of productivity and collaboration tools (Office apps, Outlook, Teams).

