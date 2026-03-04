14,800 Shares in Alphabet Inc. $GOOG Acquired by Blueprint Investment Partners LLC

Blueprint Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 14,800 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,605,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GOOG. Tradewinds LLC. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2,134.8% during the third quarter. Tradewinds LLC. now owns 45,098 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $10,984,000 after buying an additional 43,080 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp grew its holdings in Alphabet by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 354,529 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $86,345,000 after acquiring an additional 84,553 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 157,143 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $38,272,000 after purchasing an additional 3,444 shares during the period. American National Bank of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $900,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,164,341 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $206,542,000 after purchasing an additional 42,028 shares during the period. 27.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Key Alphabet News
Here are the key news stories impacting Alphabet this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Google launched Gemini 3.1 Flash?Lite — billed as its fastest and most affordable Gemini model, which should broaden commercial adoption of Google’s AI stack and help Cloud/Gemini monetization. Google Launches Its Fastest and Most Affordable Gemini 3 AI Model Yet
- Positive Sentiment: Analyst/valuation work is shifting higher as firms bake in AI and heavy?compute upside — at least one fair?value update moved materially higher, supporting a longer?term bullish narrative for Cloud and Gemini monetization. How The Alphabet (GOOGL) Investment Story Is Shifting With AI, Gemini And Heavy Compute
- Neutral Sentiment: Alphabet’s management presented at the Morgan Stanley TMT conference (transcript available) — useful for modeling but no single new guidance that would immediately move the stock. Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) Presents at Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference 2026 Transcript
- Neutral Sentiment: Public investor interest signals (Berkshire holdings and analyst coverage) keep Alphabet on institutional radars; Berkshire’s stake is a supportive backdrop but not an immediate catalyst. Berkshire Is Sitting On $819 Million Or More in Google Gains — So Why Won’t The New Boss Talk About It?
- Negative Sentiment: Geopolitical risk: regional conflict prompted tech firms to close Middle East offices and drove risk?off flows that pressured major tech names, including Alphabet. This macro shock is a near?term headwind. Nvidia, Amazon temporarily close Dubai offices, Google employees stranded amid U.S.-Iran war
- Negative Sentiment: Reputational/regulatory risk: Google employees are circulating letters seeking clearer limits on military AI contracts as the company negotiates Pentagon work on Gemini — potential PR and contracting friction. Google employees call for military limits on AI amid Iran strikes, Anthropic fallout
- Negative Sentiment: Competitive threat: OpenAI unveiled GPT?5.3 the same day Google pushed Gemini updates — heightened competition could pressure differentiation and margins in the short term. OpenAI Strikes Back at Google with Its Own New AI Model
- Negative Sentiment: Regulatory/safety risk: NTSB is probing Waymo robotaxi incidents where vehicles reportedly passed stopped school buses — legal or regulatory scrutiny on Waymo/AV efforts (Alphabet exposure) can create operational and capex uncertainty. NTSB says Waymo robotaxis illegally passed stopped school buses in new incidents
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on GOOG
Alphabet Stock Performance
Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $303.53 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $321.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $285.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.67 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.08, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $142.66 and a 52 week high of $350.15.
Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $113.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.24 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 32.81% and a return on equity of 35.01%. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.15 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.89 EPS for the current year.
Alphabet Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.77%.
Insider Transactions at Alphabet
In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 2,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.30, for a total value of $867,569.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 8,962 shares in the company, valued at $2,798,832.60. This trade represents a 23.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 47,574 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.45, for a total value of $14,341,182.30. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 13,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,987,279.15. This trade represents a 78.25% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,078,926 shares of company stock worth $108,426,720. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.
About Alphabet
Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG) is a multinational technology holding company headquartered in Mountain View, California. Formed in 2015 through a corporate restructuring of Google, Alphabet serves as the parent to Google LLC and a portfolio of businesses collectively known as “Other Bets.” Google was originally founded in 1998 by Larry Page and Sergey Brin; Alphabet is led by CEO Sundar Pichai, who oversees Google and the broader company while the founders remain prominent shareholders and influential figures in the company’s history.
Alphabet’s core business centers on internet search and advertising, with Google Search and the company’s ad platforms (including Google Ads and AdSense) generating the majority of revenue by connecting advertisers with consumers worldwide.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Alphabet
- New Copper-Rich “Kraken” Zone Discovered
- Silver Is the New Oil—And the World’s Running Dry
- America’s 1776 happening again
- 3 Signs You May Want to Switch Financial Advisors
- Silver’s squeeze is tightening – opportunity forming
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.