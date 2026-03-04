Handelsbanken Fonder AB Grows Position in Moderna, Inc. $MRNA

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 102,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,100 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Moderna were worth $2,658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moderna in the first quarter worth approximately $415,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in Moderna by 732.7% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 11,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 10,185 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new stake in Moderna during the 1st quarter valued at $230,000. Focus Partners Wealth raised its stake in Moderna by 58.7% during the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 23,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 8,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 77.9% during the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 9,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 4,222 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

In other Moderna news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 23,853 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.48, for a total value of $703,186.44. Following the sale, the director owned 3,924 shares in the company, valued at $115,679.52. The trade was a 85.87% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 160,009 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.84, for a total transaction of $7,814,839.56. Following the transaction, the president directly owned 1,457,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,180,734.68. This trade represents a 9.89% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure . Insiders sold 184,366 shares of company stock worth $8,531,936 in the last three months. Insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Moderna from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $37.00 price target on Moderna and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays started coverage on shares of Moderna in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Berenberg Bank set a $28.00 price target on shares of Moderna in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Finally, Evercore set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Moderna in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $32.33.

NASDAQ MRNA opened at $49.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.85 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.72. Moderna, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.28 and a twelve month high of $55.20.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 13th. The company reported ($2.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.79) by $0.68. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 30.15% and a negative net margin of 145.16%.The company had revenue of $678.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $611.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($2.91) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post -9.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Moderna, Inc is a biotechnology company headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, specializing in messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics and vaccines. The company’s platform leverages synthetic mRNA to instruct cells to produce proteins that can prevent or treat diseases. Since its founding in 2010, Moderna has advanced from early-stage research into a broad pipeline of vaccine and therapeutic candidates designed to address infectious diseases, rare genetic disorders and chronic illnesses.

Moderna’s flagship product is its mRNA-based COVID-19 vaccine, which was the first of its kind to receive emergency use authorization and later full approval in multiple jurisdictions.

