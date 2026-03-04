Handelsbanken Fonder AB Raises Holdings in Adtalem Global Education Inc. $ATGE

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGEFree Report) by 83.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,618 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,123 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Adtalem Global Education were worth $2,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new stake in Adtalem Global Education during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adtalem Global Education during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in Adtalem Global Education by 79.7% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Adtalem Global Education by 82.9% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 727.9% during the 2nd quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. 98.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ATGE stock opened at $98.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $105.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 14.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. Adtalem Global Education Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.26 and a 1 year high of $156.26.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGEGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.24. Adtalem Global Education had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 20.24%. The company had revenue of $503.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $488.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. Adtalem Global Education’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Adtalem Global Education has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.800-8.000 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ATGE. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $138.00 target price on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Adtalem Global Education from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.50.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) is a leading provider of postsecondary education and professional development solutions. Through a network of brands and institutions, the company delivers degree programs and continuing education in high-demand fields such as healthcare, business, technology and the sciences. Adtalem’s offerings span campus-based and online formats, catering to diverse learner needs and career stages.

The company’s portfolio includes Chamberlain University, which specializes in nursing and healthcare; Carrington College, offering career-focused programs in allied health, business and trades; Walden University, a fully online institution for graduate and undergraduate degrees; and a suite of medical and veterinary schools, including Ross University School of Medicine and Ross University School of Veterinary Medicine, both located in the Caribbean.

