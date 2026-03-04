Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $3.21 Million Holdings in Donaldson Company, Inc. $DCI

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Free Report) by 41.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,500 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $3,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DCI. True Wealth Design LLC increased its holdings in Donaldson by 203.7% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Donaldson by 5,112.5% during the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 3,680.0% during the third quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Donaldson during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Donaldson in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. 82.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Donaldson alerts:

Insider Activity at Donaldson

In other Donaldson news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 19,800 shares of Donaldson stock in a transaction on Friday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.04, for a total transaction of $1,822,392.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 43,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,049,115.72. The trade was a 31.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bradley J. Pogalz sold 566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.57, for a total transaction of $51,828.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,741.38. This represents a 56.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DCI. UBS Group set a $96.00 price target on shares of Donaldson in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Donaldson in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Donaldson from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 5th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Donaldson from $110.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Donaldson to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.60.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Donaldson

Donaldson Stock Performance

Shares of DCI stock opened at $93.20 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $100.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.74. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a one year low of $57.45 and a one year high of $112.84. The stock has a market cap of $10.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.07). Donaldson had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 29.85%. The firm had revenue of $896.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $898.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Donaldson has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.930-4.010 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

Donaldson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 12th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 12th. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.50%.

Donaldson Company Profile

(Free Report)

Donaldson Company, Inc (NYSE: DCI) is a global provider of filtration systems and replacement parts for a wide range of industries. The company develops and manufactures air, liquid and gas filtration solutions for engine and industrial applications, helping customers improve performance, lower emissions and extend equipment life. Donaldson’s product portfolio includes engine air intake filters, fuel filters, hydraulic filters, compressor filters, dust collection systems and gas turbine air intake systems.

Serving markets such as agriculture, construction, mining, power generation, aerospace and original equipment manufacturing, Donaldson operates through two primary business segments: Engine Products and Industrial Products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Donaldson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donaldson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.