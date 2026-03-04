Handelsbanken Fonder AB Acquires 11,500 Shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C $LLYVK

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C (NASDAQ:LLYVK – Free Report) by 93.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,500 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C were worth $2,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C by 5.3% during the second quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 3,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C by 1.5% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C by 0.4% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 52,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,263,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Nilsine Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 8,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.36% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LLYVK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce”.

Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C Stock Down 0.8%

NASDAQ:LLYVK opened at $99.08 on Wednesday. Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C has a 12-month low of $60.55 and a 12-month high of $102.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -190.54 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $87.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 66,568 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.27, for a total value of $5,543,117.36. Following the sale, the insider owned 10,703,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $891,239,392.89. This represents a 0.62% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Chase Carey sold 83,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.95, for a total value of $8,098,815.20. Following the sale, the director directly owned 94,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,147,814.20. This represents a 46.96% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 497,554 shares of company stock worth $43,484,018 over the last three months.

Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C Company Profile

Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C (NASDAQ: LLYVK) is a tracking stock designed to reflect the performance of Liberty Media’s investment in Live Nation Entertainment. Established in August 2023, the Liberty Live tracking stock allows investors to gain targeted exposure to the live entertainment sector without direct ownership of Liberty Media’s other diversified assets. The Series C shares trade separately, offering a clear view of the value and results generated by Live Nation’s global operations.

The underlying asset for the Liberty Live Series C shares is Liberty Media’s equity stake in Live Nation, one of the world’s leading live entertainment companies.

