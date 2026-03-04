Quantbot Technologies LP Has $2.76 Million Holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. $TSN

Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 78.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,814 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,292 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $2,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 15.6% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 28,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after buying an additional 3,788 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP lifted its stake in Tyson Foods by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 24,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after acquiring an additional 7,011 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth boosted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 84.0% during the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 12,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after acquiring an additional 5,749 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 100.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 3,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 10.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 504,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,214,000 after purchasing an additional 46,212 shares during the last quarter. 67.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TSN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating and set a $69.00 price target on shares of Tyson Foods in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Tyson Foods from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on Tyson Foods from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Tyson Foods from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tyson Foods has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.27.

Tyson Foods stock opened at $63.05 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.40. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.56 and a 12 month high of $66.41. The company has a market cap of $22.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.59, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.04). Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 0.36%.The firm had revenue of $14.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 1st. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.2%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is 364.29%.

Tyson Foods, Inc (NYSE: TSN) is a multinational food company primarily engaged in the production, processing and marketing of protein-based and prepared food products. Founded in 1935 and headquartered in Springdale, Arkansas, the company is one of the world’s largest processors of chicken, beef and pork. Its operations span live animal procurement and farming relationships through slaughter, further processing and distribution, supplying raw protein and value-added prepared foods to retail, foodservice and industrial customers.

The company’s product portfolio covers fresh and frozen meats, branded and private-label prepared foods, and a range of value-added items such as ready-to-eat and ready-to-cook meals, snack and sandwich meats.

