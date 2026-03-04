Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Equitable (EQH)

Equitable (NYSE: EQH) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

3/3/2026 – Equitable had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $59.00 to $54.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/2/2026 – Equitable was downgraded by Weiss Ratings from “hold (c-)” to “sell (d+)”.

2/28/2026 – Equitable was upgraded by Wall Street Zen from “sell” to “hold”.

2/25/2026 – Equitable had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $57.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/5/2026 – Equitable had its price target lowered by UBS Group AG from $67.00 to $66.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/5/2026 – Equitable was upgraded by UBS Group AG to “strong-buy”.

2/5/2026 – Equitable had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $60.00 to $58.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/4/2026 – Equitable had its price target lowered by Barclays PLC from $58.00 to $57.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/22/2026 – Equitable was downgraded by Zacks Research from “hold” to “strong sell”.

1/14/2026 – Equitable was given a new $65.00 price target by Mizuho.

1/13/2026 – Equitable had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $60.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/8/2026 – Equitable was given a new $58.00 price target by Barclays PLC.

1/8/2026 – Equitable had its price target lowered by UBS Group AG from $77.00 to $67.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/5/2026 – Equitable was given a new $60.00 price target by Raymond James Financial, Inc..

1/5/2026 – Equitable was given a new $60.00 price target by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

1/5/2026 – Equitable was upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from “neutral” to “overweight”. They now have a $60.00 price target on the stock, down from $64.00.

Equitable Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -22.41%.

Insider Transactions at Equitable

In other Equitable news, CAO William James Iv Eckert sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.27, for a total transaction of $203,261.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 15,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $738,593.75. This trade represents a 21.58% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Jeffrey J. Hurd sold 6,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.65, for a total value of $323,543.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 55,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,621,845.95. This trade represents a 10.98% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders sold 157,280 shares of company stock worth $7,455,677. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Equitable Holdings, Inc (NYSE: EQH) is a leading provider of life insurance, annuities and retirement plan services in the United States. Through its insurance subsidiary, AXA Equitable Life Insurance Company, the firm offers a broad range of permanent and term life insurance products designed to help individuals and families manage risk and build wealth. In addition, Equitable provides fixed, variable and indexed annuity solutions to support income planning in retirement, as well as a suite of group retirement and pension plan services for employers and plan sponsors.

The company also maintains an asset management arm that delivers investment strategies across equities, fixed income and alternative asset classes for both retail and institutional clients.

