Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Trims Stock Position in AptarGroup, Inc. $ATR

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. trimmed its holdings in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Free Report) by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,476 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,468 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $1,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATR. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in AptarGroup in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 534.8% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in AptarGroup by 1,061.6% in the 3rd quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 848 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in AptarGroup by 135.6% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 747 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in AptarGroup by 11.0% in the third quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.52% of the company’s stock.

Get AptarGroup alerts:

AptarGroup Price Performance

Shares of ATR opened at $139.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.73, a PEG ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.87. AptarGroup, Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.23 and a twelve month high of $164.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

AptarGroup ( NYSE:ATR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.01. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 14.25% and a net margin of 10.40%.The business had revenue of $962.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $878.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. AptarGroup has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.130-1.210 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AptarGroup announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 5th that permits the company to repurchase $600.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to buy up to 7.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

AptarGroup Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 4th. AptarGroup’s payout ratio is currently 32.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling at AptarGroup

In other news, CAO Daniel Ackerman sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.23, for a total value of $1,818,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 29,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,589,256.61. This represents a 33.63% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Gael Touya sold 3,500 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.35, for a total transaction of $494,725.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 27,963 shares in the company, valued at $3,952,570.05. This represents a 11.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ATR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of AptarGroup in a report on Friday, January 9th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of AptarGroup in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Robert W. Baird set a $156.00 price target on shares of AptarGroup in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of AptarGroup from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $133.00 price target on shares of AptarGroup in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AptarGroup currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.25.

View Our Latest Research Report on ATR

About AptarGroup

(Free Report)

AptarGroup, Inc is a global provider of advanced dispensing, sealing and protection solutions for consumer and pharmaceutical markets. The company designs and manufactures a broad portfolio of products that enable the controlled delivery of liquids, gels, powders and aerosols. Its customer base spans beauty and personal care, home care, food and beverage, and pharmaceutical sectors, where innovation in packaging and drug?delivery devices drives brand differentiation and regulatory compliance.

In the consumer markets, AptarGroup offers pumps, actuators, valves, closures and specialized bottles engineered for precision, convenience and sustainability.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AptarGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AptarGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.