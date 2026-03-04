Quantbot Technologies LP Increases Position in Alphatec Holdings, Inc. $ATEC

Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in shares of Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC – Free Report) by 745.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 184,041 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 162,282 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP owned 0.12% of Alphatec worth $2,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ATEC. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Alphatec by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 74,005 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $750,000 after buying an additional 3,196 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Alphatec in the first quarter worth $257,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphatec by 18.4% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 265,907 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,696,000 after acquiring an additional 41,264 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphatec by 37.8% in the second quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 12,012 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 3,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alphatec by 8.4% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,244 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. 66.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ATEC opened at $13.02 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.08. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.81 and a 52-week high of $23.29. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of -13.71 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.35.

Alphatec ( NASDAQ:ATEC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 24th. The medical technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $212.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.23) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alphatec Holdings, Inc. will post -1.08 EPS for the current year.

ATEC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphatec in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Alphatec in a report on Monday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley set a $23.00 price target on shares of Alphatec in a report on Tuesday, December 2nd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Alphatec in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Alphatec in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphatec has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.82.

In related news, Director David R. Pelizzon sold 250,000 shares of Alphatec stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.66, for a total value of $4,915,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 10,395,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $204,366,584.70. The trade was a 2.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Squadron Capital Llc sold 221,166 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.20, for a total value of $4,688,719.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 10,673,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $226,286,234.80. This represents a 2.03% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,336,125 shares of company stock worth $27,174,878. Company insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

Alphatec Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ: ATEC) is a medical technology company focused on the design, development and commercialization of products for the surgical correction of degenerative spinal conditions. The company’s portfolio centers on interbody implants, biologics, fixation devices and surgical planning tools intended to improve patient outcomes in spinal fusion procedures. Alphatec’s flagship offerings include customizable interbody cages, bone graft materials and specialized instrumentation designed for minimally invasive and open spinal surgeries.

Founded as Alphatec Spine in 1985 and rebranded as Alphatec Holdings in 2018, the company has grown from a single-product organization into a multi-platform innovator in the spine market.

