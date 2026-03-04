Quantbot Technologies LP Purchases 138,802 Shares of Freshworks Inc. $FRSH

Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH – Free Report) by 166.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 222,291 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 138,802 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP owned approximately 0.08% of Freshworks worth $2,616,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Freshworks in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Freshworks in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Rothschild Investment LLC grew its position in Freshworks by 560.0% in the third quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 2,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,932 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Freshworks by 136.2% in the 3rd quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 2,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in Freshworks during the 3rd quarter worth about $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Freshworks alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Freshworks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $20.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Freshworks from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Freshworks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Freshworks from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Freshworks in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.92.

Freshworks Trading Up 2.7%

FRSH stock opened at $8.30 on Wednesday. Freshworks Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.79 and a 1-year high of $16.81. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 0.93.

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. Freshworks had a return on equity of 4.69% and a net margin of 21.90%.The business had revenue of $222.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Freshworks has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.100-0.120 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 0.550-0.570 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Freshworks Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Freshworks

In related news, insider Mika Yamamoto sold 15,012 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $195,156.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 490,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,374,550. This represents a 2.97% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 11.17% of the company’s stock.

Freshworks Profile

(Free Report)

Freshworks, Inc is a global provider of cloud-based customer engagement software designed to help businesses streamline customer support, sales, marketing, and IT service operations. The company’s integrated suite of solutions enables organizations of all sizes to deliver seamless experiences across multiple channels, including email, chat, phone, and social media. Freshworks’ platform is built on modern, user-friendly interfaces and offers native automation, AI-powered insights, and analytics to improve efficiency and customer satisfaction.

The company’s flagship product, Freshdesk, serves as a helpdesk solution for customer support teams, while Freshservice addresses IT service management needs.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Freshworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.