Artur Bergman Sells 869 Shares of Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) Stock

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Get Free Report) CTO Artur Bergman sold 869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $15,207.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 1,841,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,229,102.50. The trade was a 0.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Artur Bergman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 23rd, Artur Bergman sold 40,000 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total transaction of $683,200.00.

On Thursday, February 19th, Artur Bergman sold 34,576 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total transaction of $694,977.60.

On Thursday, February 19th, Artur Bergman sold 39,881 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.89, for a total transaction of $753,352.09.

On Wednesday, February 18th, Artur Bergman sold 18,338 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.53, for a total value of $321,465.14.

On Tuesday, February 17th, Artur Bergman sold 40,000 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.53, for a total value of $701,200.00.

On Friday, February 13th, Artur Bergman sold 200,847 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.42, for a total value of $3,699,601.74.

On Friday, February 13th, Artur Bergman sold 20,128 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total value of $367,336.00.

On Monday, February 9th, Artur Bergman sold 20,000 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.84, for a total transaction of $176,800.00.

On Monday, February 2nd, Artur Bergman sold 20,000 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.36, for a total transaction of $187,200.00.

On Tuesday, January 27th, Artur Bergman sold 49,320 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.40, for a total transaction of $512,928.00.

NYSE FSLY opened at $21.14 on Wednesday. Fastly, Inc. has a one year low of $4.65 and a one year high of $21.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of -22.02 and a beta of 1.03.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson set a $13.00 price objective on Fastly in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. KeyCorp upgraded Fastly from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Fastly from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Fastly in a research report on Monday, November 17th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Fastly from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.14.

Positive Sentiment: RBC Capital raised its price target to $20 (from $12) after investor meetings, citing improving execution; the firm kept a “sector perform” rating — this boost in analyst confidence helped lift buyer sentiment even though the rating remains cautious. Read More.

Unusual options activity — roughly 22,122 call options were purchased (about 82% above average). Heavy call buying signals bullish positioning and can amplify short?term upside or volatility as traders roll/hedge those positions. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst coverage is increasing (roundups and individual reports from multiple firms). More research lifts visibility and trading volume but doesn’t directly change Fastly’s fundamentals. Read More.

Analyst coverage is increasing (roundups and individual reports from multiple firms). More research lifts visibility and trading volume but doesn’t directly change Fastly’s fundamentals. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling disclosed: CTO Artur Bergman made a small sale (869 shares) recently and several larger sales in February. Sales are modest relative to his large remaining stake but can be perceived negatively by some investors. Read More.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fastly

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Fastly in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Align Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Fastly in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fastly during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Fastly during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Fastly in the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. 79.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Fastly

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform designed to accelerate, secure and enable modern digital experiences. The company offers a suite of services including a content delivery network (CDN), edge compute, load balancing, web application firewall (WAF) and DDoS protection. Fastly’s real-time architecture allows customers to seamlessly deploy software logic at the network edge, reducing latency by bringing applications and content closer to end users.

Founded in 2011 by Artur Bergman, Fastly has evolved from a pure-play CDN provider into a comprehensive edge cloud platform.

