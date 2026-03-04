Quantbot Technologies LP Sells 510,303 Shares of Conagra Brands $CAG

Quantbot Technologies LP reduced its holdings in Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 78.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 140,886 shares of the company’s stock after selling 510,303 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $2,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CAG. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC bought a new position in shares of Conagra Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in Conagra Brands during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. True Wealth Design LLC raised its position in Conagra Brands by 844.4% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 1,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427 shares during the period. Clearstead Trust LLC raised its position in Conagra Brands by 522.1% during the second quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 1,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 249.0% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. 83.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Conagra Brands Stock Performance

Shares of Conagra Brands stock opened at $18.99 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.15. The company has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion, a PE ratio of -86.32 and a beta of -0.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Conagra Brands has a 52 week low of $15.96 and a 52 week high of $28.51.

Conagra Brands Dividend Announcement

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, December 19th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. Conagra Brands had a positive return on equity of 10.59% and a negative net margin of 0.87%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. Conagra Brands has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.700-1.85 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Conagra Brands will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 27th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 27th. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is -636.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CAG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Research upgraded Conagra Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Conagra Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $19.07.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc is a leading packaged foods company based in Chicago, Illinois, with a broad portfolio of shelf-stable, frozen and refrigerated foods marketed under familiar brands. The company develops, produces and distributes a wide range of consumer food products, serving both retail grocery and foodservice channels. Conagra’s product lineup includes frozen entrees, snacks, condiments, baking goods and desserts, providing convenient meal solutions for consumers across North America and select international markets.

Among its well-known brands are Birds Eye, Healthy Choice, Lean Cuisine, Marie Callender’s and Banquet in the frozen foods category, as well as Hunt’s sauces, Orville Redenbacher’s popcorn, Slim Jim meat snacks and Reddi-wip toppings.

