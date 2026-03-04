Quantbot Technologies LP Acquires 10,947 Shares of Everus Construction Group, Inc. $ECG

Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in Everus Construction Group, Inc. (NYSE:ECG – Free Report) by 61.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,810 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,947 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP owned approximately 0.06% of Everus Construction Group worth $2,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ECG. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Everus Construction Group by 105.3% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Everus Construction Group by 68.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Country Trust Bank purchased a new stake in Everus Construction Group in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new position in shares of Everus Construction Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Everus Construction Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Everus Construction Group stock opened at $116.12 on Wednesday. Everus Construction Group, Inc. has a one year low of $31.38 and a one year high of $137.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $96.25 and its 200 day moving average is $89.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a PE ratio of 29.47 and a beta of 3.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

Everus Construction Group ( NYSE:ECG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $879.57 million. Everus Construction Group had a return on equity of 37.06% and a net margin of 5.39%.Everus Construction Group’s revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Everus Construction Group, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ECG. Zacks Research upgraded Everus Construction Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Everus Construction Group in a report on Thursday, November 6th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 price target on shares of Everus Construction Group in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Guggenheim began coverage on Everus Construction Group in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Everus Construction Group from $110.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.75.

Everus Construction Group is providing a full spectrum of construction services through its electrical and mechanical and transmission and distribution specialty contracting services principally in United States. Its specialty contracting services are provided to utility, transportation, commercial, industrial, institutional, renewable and other customers. Everus Construction Group is based in BISMARCK, N.D.

