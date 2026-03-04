Quantbot Technologies LP Decreases Stock Holdings in Portland General Electric Company $POR

Quantbot Technologies LP lowered its stake in shares of Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR – Free Report) by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,923 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 14,188 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Portland General Electric were worth $2,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its position in Portland General Electric by 38.8% in the second quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 44,777 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,819,000 after acquiring an additional 12,518 shares during the period. Channing Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 1,509,269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $66,408,000 after purchasing an additional 424,622 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Portland General Electric by 143.8% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 88,381 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,889,000 after purchasing an additional 52,127 shares during the period. Covalis Capital LLP purchased a new position in Portland General Electric during the second quarter valued at $17,917,000. Finally, ATLAS Infrastructure Partners UK Ltd. lifted its position in Portland General Electric by 24.1% during the second quarter. ATLAS Infrastructure Partners UK Ltd. now owns 5,459,258 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $221,810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058,623 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on POR. Loop Capital set a $48.00 price objective on Portland General Electric in a research note on Tuesday, December 30th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Portland General Electric from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Portland General Electric in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Portland General Electric from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Portland General Electric from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.17.

Insider Activity at Portland General Electric

In related news, EVP Benjamin Felton sold 4,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.56, for a total value of $266,139.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 41,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,200,298.36. The trade was a 10.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Portland General Electric Price Performance

POR stock opened at $53.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a PE ratio of 19.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.34. Portland General Electric Company has a one year low of $39.54 and a one year high of $54.39.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.12). Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 8.56%.The company had revenue of $889.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $892.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. Portland General Electric has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.330-3.530 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Portland General Electric Company will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Portland General Electric Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 23rd. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 75.81%.

Portland General Electric Profile

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) is an investor-owned electric utility headquartered in Tigard, Oregon, with roots tracing back to the late 19th century. The company generates, transmits and distributes electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers across a broad territory in Oregon, primarily encompassing the Portland metropolitan area and surrounding regions.

As one of Oregon’s largest electric utilities, Portland General Electric operates a diverse portfolio of generation assets, including hydroelectric facilities, natural gas–fired plants and renewable energy sources.

Further Reading

