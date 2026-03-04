Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. $SBH Shares Acquired by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH – Free Report) by 162.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 146,677 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 90,770 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP owned 0.15% of Sally Beauty worth $2,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Sally Beauty during the third quarter worth approximately $204,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sally Beauty during the 3rd quarter valued at $423,000. Semanteon Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Sally Beauty during the 3rd quarter valued at $567,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Sally Beauty by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 492,076 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,011,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Sally Beauty in the 3rd quarter valued at $867,000.

SBH opened at $15.57 on Wednesday. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.54 and a 12-month high of $17.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.18.

Sally Beauty ( NYSE:SBH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 9th. The specialty retailer reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. Sally Beauty had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 26.07%. The company had revenue of $943.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $939.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Sally Beauty has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.020-2.100 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.390-0.420 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SBH. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Sally Beauty in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Sally Beauty from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Sally Beauty in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Sally Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Sally Beauty from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.80.

In other Sally Beauty news, CAO Kim Mcintosh sold 5,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total transaction of $92,689.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 21,295 shares in the company, valued at $334,544.45. This represents a 21.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc is a leading global specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies, serving both retail customers and salon professionals. The company operates two primary channels: Sally Beauty Supply, which offers a broad assortment of hair color, hair care, styling, and skincare products; and Beauty Systems Group (BSG), which provides salon-quality products and supplies to professional stylists and salon owners. With a focus on catering to diverse customer needs, Sally Beauty offers well-known brands alongside private label lines, positioning itself as a one-stop source for beauty professionals and enthusiasts alike.

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Denton, Texas, Sally Beauty has grown through a combination of organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.

