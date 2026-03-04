Warren (Wayne) Hallam Acquires 330,000 Shares of Aurora Energy Metals (ASX:1AE) Stock

Aurora Energy Metals Limited (ASX:1AE – Get Free Report) insider Warren (Wayne) Hallam bought 330,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.09 per share, with a total value of A$30,030.00.

Aurora Energy Metals Stock Performance

Aurora Energy Metals Company Profile

Aurora Energy Metals Limited engages in mineral exploration business. It primarily explores for uranium and lithium deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the Aurora Energy Metals project located in southeast Oregon, the United States. The company was formerly known as Aurora Uranium Limited. Aurora Energy Metals Limited was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Subiaco, Australia.

