Quantbot Technologies LP Makes New Investment in OGE Energy Corporation $OGE

Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of OGE Energy Corporation (NYSE:OGE – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 49,343 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,283,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of OGE Energy by 3.4% during the second quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 6,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Private Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its stake in OGE Energy by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 1,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in OGE Energy by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 6,389 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in OGE Energy by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 47,404 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,104,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in OGE Energy by 0.6% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 48,414 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 71.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OGE. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of OGE Energy from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Mizuho set a $49.00 price objective on shares of OGE Energy in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of OGE Energy from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of OGE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of OGE Energy in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.63.

OGE Energy Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of NYSE:OGE opened at $48.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.61. OGE Energy Corporation has a 12-month low of $40.80 and a 12-month high of $49.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.03. OGE Energy had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The business had revenue of $725.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. OGE Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. OGE Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.380-2.480 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that OGE Energy Corporation will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OGE Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 6th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.5%. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.59%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Sarah R. Stafford sold 6,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.77, for a total transaction of $292,830.10. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 28,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,364,263.43. This trade represents a 17.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lyle G. Ganske bought 10,420 shares of OGE Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $47.99 per share, with a total value of $500,055.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 10,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,055.80. The trade was a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About OGE Energy

OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) is an energy and infrastructure holding company headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. Through its principal subsidiary, Oklahoma Gas & Electric Company, the company provides regulated electric service to residential, commercial and industrial customers across Oklahoma and western Arkansas. Its diversified generation mix includes coal, natural gas and wind-powered facilities, complemented by ongoing investments in grid modernization and smart technology to enhance reliability and customer satisfaction.

In addition to its core electric utility operations, OGE Energy Corp.

