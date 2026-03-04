Quantbot Technologies LP Makes New Investment in Venture Global, Inc. $VG

Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Venture Global, Inc. (NYSE:VG – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 164,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,336,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Venture Global by 147.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,862,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,417,000 after purchasing an additional 13,620,863 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Venture Global during the second quarter worth $76,489,000. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Venture Global during the third quarter worth $13,413,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Venture Global by 61.1% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 616,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,607,000 after acquiring an additional 233,978 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Venture Global by 223.7% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 562,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,986,000 after acquiring an additional 388,892 shares during the last quarter.

Venture Global Price Performance

Venture Global stock opened at $11.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 5.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Venture Global, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.72 and a fifty-two week high of $19.50.

Key Stories Impacting Venture Global

Venture Global ( NYSE:VG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. Venture Global had a net margin of 18.38% and a return on equity of 29.17%. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter. The company’s revenue was up 191.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Venture Global, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

Here are the key news stories impacting Venture Global this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q4 earnings beat consensus on higher LNG sales volumes (EPS $0.41 vs. ~$0.35 estimate), showing strong profitability and volume growth; management provided supporting materials and an earnings call transcript. Article Title

Q4 earnings beat consensus on higher LNG sales volumes (EPS $0.41 vs. ~$0.35 estimate), showing strong profitability and volume growth; management provided supporting materials and an earnings call transcript. Positive Sentiment: Legal win: a New York court refused to overturn an arbitration ruling that favored Venture Global in its dispute with Shell — removes a major overhang and reduces legal uncertainty. Article Title

Legal win: a New York court refused to overturn an arbitration ruling that favored Venture Global in its dispute with Shell — removes a major overhang and reduces legal uncertainty. Positive Sentiment: Commercial deals & supply flexibility: signed a five?year 0.5 MTPA supply deal with Trafigura and said it can step up output amid Qatar production halts — supports forward revenue visibility and market share opportunity. Article Title Article Title

Commercial deals & supply flexibility: signed a five?year 0.5 MTPA supply deal with Trafigura and said it can step up output amid Qatar production halts — supports forward revenue visibility and market share opportunity. Positive Sentiment: Analyst support: Bank of America reiterated a Buy, citing a strong project pipeline and potential margin upside, which can attract investors seeking exposure to LNG growth. Article Title

Analyst support: Bank of America reiterated a Buy, citing a strong project pipeline and potential margin upside, which can attract investors seeking exposure to LNG growth. Neutral Sentiment: Industry/operational commentary highlights Venture Global’s fleet and positioning as an advantage in a disrupted LNG market — supportive context but not an immediate earnings driver. Article Title

Industry/operational commentary highlights Venture Global’s fleet and positioning as an advantage in a disrupted LNG market — supportive context but not an immediate earnings driver. Neutral Sentiment: Multiple transcripts and slide decks from the Q4 call are available for investors to assess guidance, volumes and margin commentary (useful for modeling but not new news). Article Title

Multiple transcripts and slide decks from the Q4 call are available for investors to assess guidance, volumes and margin commentary (useful for modeling but not new news). Negative Sentiment: Company flagged a downbeat 2026 profit outlook due to Winter Storm Fern and first-quarter LNG margin compression — this lowers near-term expectations and was cited as a reason for cautious guidance. Article Title

Company flagged a downbeat 2026 profit outlook due to Winter Storm Fern and first-quarter LNG margin compression — this lowers near-term expectations and was cited as a reason for cautious guidance. Negative Sentiment: Unusual options activity: traders bought ~67,294 put options (?+284% vs. average), signaling elevated hedging or bearish bets that can amplify short-term downside pressure.

Unusual options activity: traders bought ~67,294 put options (?+284% vs. average), signaling elevated hedging or bearish bets that can amplify short-term downside pressure. Negative Sentiment: Some reports flagged a revenue miss despite EPS beat — investors focused on top-line strength and margin sustainability may view this as a caution. Article Title

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Venture Global news, insider Thomas Earl sold 1,000,000 shares of Venture Global stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.89, for a total transaction of $6,890,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 86.73% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on VG. New Street Research set a $15.00 price objective on Venture Global in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Venture Global from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of Venture Global in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Venture Global in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Venture Global in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.91.

Venture Global Profile

Venture Global (NYSE: VG) is a Houston-based energy company that develops, constructs and operates large-scale liquefied natural gas (LNG) export facilities in the United States. The company focuses on converting domestically produced natural gas into LNG for shipment to international markets, positioning itself as a supplier of pipeline-quality gas in vessel-ready form for global customers.

Venture Global’s core activities include site development, engineering and construction of liquefaction and export terminals, commissioning and ongoing operations of those facilities, and commercial marketing of LNG under both long-term and short-term contracts.

