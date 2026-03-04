Gateway Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 10,064 Shares of NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Gateway Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,371 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,064 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 1.2% of Gateway Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $9,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Joule Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Joule Financial LLC now owns 2,308 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 2.6% in the third quarter. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,118 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 1.4% in the third quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,820 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $713,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Cyr Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cyr Financial Inc. now owns 7,737 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,444,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burt Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 1,617 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NVIDIA news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 200,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total transaction of $36,008,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 3,618,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $651,483,201.88. The trade was a 5.24% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.33, for a total transaction of $44,332,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 6,933,280 shares in the company, valued at $1,229,478,542.40. This represents a 3.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,598,120 shares of company stock valued at $289,278,314. 4.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Trading Down 1.3%

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $180.05 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $186.23 and its 200-day moving average is $183.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 3.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.38 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.74, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 2.33. NVIDIA Corporation has a one year low of $86.62 and a one year high of $212.19.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.08. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 97.37% and a net margin of 55.60%.The business had revenue of $68.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 0.82%.

NVIDIA News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Itau BBA Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Arete Research upped their price target on NVIDIA from $244.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Wedbush raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $230.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price (up from $280.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on NVIDIA from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.41.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NVDA

About NVIDIA

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company’s product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.