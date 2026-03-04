CI Investments Inc. Invests $24.92 Million in Bloom Energy Corporation $BE

CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 294,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,918,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BE. Bayforest Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Bloom Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,055,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bloom Energy in the 1st quarter worth $1,820,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Bloom Energy by 674.7% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,626 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Bloom Energy by 50.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,498,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,127,000 after acquiring an additional 836,810 shares during the period. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth increased its stake in Bloom Energy by 30.7% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 20,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 4,716 shares during the last quarter. 77.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Satish Chitoori sold 1,521 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.37, for a total transaction of $211,981.77. Following the transaction, the insider owned 230,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,057,469.29. This trade represents a 0.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Aman Joshi sold 10,000 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.60, for a total value of $1,756,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 210,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,957,654. This trade represents a 4.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 268,788 shares of company stock worth $45,575,889. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Bloom Energy to $149.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Bloom Energy to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Mizuho increased their price target on Bloom Energy to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, Roth Mkm upped their target price on Bloom Energy to $133.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bloom Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.87.

Shares of BE opened at $152.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $42.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -402.18, a PEG ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 3.11. The company has a quick ratio of 4.95, a current ratio of 5.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $137.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.28. Bloom Energy Corporation has a 52-week low of $15.15 and a 52-week high of $180.90.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $777.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $647.59 million. Bloom Energy had a negative net margin of 4.37% and a positive return on equity of 7.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. Bloom Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.330-1.480 EPS. Analysts forecast that Bloom Energy Corporation will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bloom Energy is a clean energy technology company that designs, manufactures and deploys solid oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. Its flagship product, the Bloom Energy Server, converts natural gas, biogas or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical reaction, offering customers a reliable, low-carbon alternative to grid power. The company also provides a suite of services that includes system installation, remote monitoring and preventative maintenance to ensure long-term performance and uptime.

Founded in 2001 by Dr.

