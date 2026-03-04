Quaker Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Quaker Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 90.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,710 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 24,302 shares during the quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NVDA. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the second quarter valued at $51,386,863,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 15,496.1% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,865,525 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,454,534,000 after acquiring an additional 21,725,326 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in NVIDIA by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 71,720,593 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $13,381,628,000 after acquiring an additional 14,358,048 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in NVIDIA by 1.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 978,208,862 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $154,556,803,000 after purchasing an additional 9,554,857 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 579,213,497 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $91,150,170,000 after purchasing an additional 8,521,936 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.90, for a total value of $14,312,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 1,494,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $267,355,852.70. The trade was a 5.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 30,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.11, for a total value of $5,432,355.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 1,286,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,196,578.86. The trade was a 2.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,598,120 shares of company stock valued at $289,278,314. Corporate insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $180.05 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $186.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $183.88. The company has a market cap of $4.38 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 2.33. NVIDIA Corporation has a 12-month low of $86.62 and a 12-month high of $212.19.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.08. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 97.37% and a net margin of 55.60%.The business had revenue of $68.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 0.82%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NVDA. BNP Paribas Exane upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Evercore reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Rothschild & Co Redburn upped their price target on NVIDIA from $245.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $273.41.

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company’s product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

