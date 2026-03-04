Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 97,907 Shares of Oracle Corporation $ORCL

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,418,966 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 97,907 shares during the period. Oracle makes up about 0.5% of Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.30% of Oracle worth $2,367,746,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Winnow Wealth LLC bought a new position in Oracle in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Kilter Group LLC purchased a new position in Oracle in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 130.0% in the third quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC now owns 115 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Collier Financial purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Oracle

Here are the key news stories impacting Oracle this week:

Positive Sentiment: AI backlog and cloud growth boost revenue visibility — reports show Oracle’s AI backlog surged, cloud revenue up ~34% y/y and roughly $4B in new AI deals that underpin fiscal?2027 growth expectations, supporting longer?term revenue trajectories. Article Title

Insider Activity at Oracle

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other Oracle news, CEO Clayton M. Magouyrk sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.23, for a total value of $1,552,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 134,030 shares in the company, valued at $20,805,476.90. The trade was a 6.94% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Douglas A. Kehring sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.89, for a total transaction of $6,821,150.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 33,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,555,709.82. This trade represents a 50.99% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 72,223 shares of company stock valued at $13,689,064. Insiders own 40.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ORCL. Citizens Jmp lowered their price objective on Oracle from $342.00 to $285.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. DA Davidson upgraded Oracle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $313.00 price target on Oracle in a report on Monday, February 9th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Oracle from $260.00 to $220.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Oracle from $290.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have assigned a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Oracle currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.94.

Oracle Price Performance

NYSE:ORCL opened at $148.99 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $172.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $222.44. Oracle Corporation has a 52 week low of $118.86 and a 52 week high of $345.72. The stock has a market cap of $428.07 billion, a PE ratio of 28.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.62. Oracle had a return on equity of 70.60% and a net margin of 25.28%.The firm had revenue of $16.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Oracle Corporation will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 9th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.59%.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle’s product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

Further Reading

