The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG) Receives $36.20 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.60.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial upgraded shares of The Pennant Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $28.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on The Pennant Group from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. William Blair started coverage on The Pennant Group in a research report on Monday, December 8th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Weiss Ratings raised The Pennant Group from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded The Pennant Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its position in The Pennant Group by 154.2% in the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of The Pennant Group in the third quarter worth $37,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in The Pennant Group in the third quarter valued at $54,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in The Pennant Group by 651.8% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,946 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in The Pennant Group by 608.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,733 shares during the last quarter. 85.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PNTG opened at $33.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.14. The Pennant Group has a 52-week low of $21.18 and a 52-week high of $35.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.78, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.04 and its 200-day moving average is $27.31.

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $289.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.20 million. The Pennant Group had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 3.12%.The Pennant Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.260-1.360 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Pennant Group will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ: PNTG) is a publicly traded holding company that provides specialized services to the asset management industry. Through its operating subsidiaries, the company delivers outsourced fund administration, securities lending, prime brokerage, and capital markets solutions designed to support hedge funds, private equity firms, mutual funds and other institutional investors. By leveraging a combination of technology platforms and industry expertise, The Pennant Group helps clients streamline middle- and back-office processes, enhance operational efficiency and manage regulatory requirements.

Key service offerings include fund accounting and reporting, trade settlement and reconciliation, risk monitoring, securities lending programs and execution support across a range of asset classes.

