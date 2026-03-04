Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 433,602 Shares of Realty Income Corporation $O

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 3.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,671,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 433,602 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $770,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Realty Income during the third quarter worth $29,000. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC lifted its stake in Realty Income by 586.1% during the 3rd quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Realty Income during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Country Trust Bank grew its stake in shares of Realty Income by 806.5% in the 2nd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VSM Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on O shares. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Realty Income from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Barclays increased their price target on Realty Income from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Realty Income from $67.75 to $70.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Realty Income presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.18.

Realty Income Trading Down 1.5%

Shares of O stock opened at $66.54 on Wednesday. Realty Income Corporation has a 12-month low of $50.71 and a 12-month high of $67.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.64 and a 200-day moving average of $59.56. The firm has a market cap of $62.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.87, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.77.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.68% and a net margin of 18.41%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. Realty Income has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.380-4.420 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Realty Income Corporation will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Realty Income Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 27th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.9%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is 276.92%.

Realty Income Profile

Realty Income Corporation (NYSE: O) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, owns and manages commercial properties subject primarily to long-term net lease agreements. The company’s business model focuses on generating predictable, contractual rental income by leasing properties to tenants under agreements that typically place responsibility for taxes, insurance and maintenance on the tenant. Realty Income is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange and markets itself as a reliable income-oriented REIT.

Realty Income’s portfolio is concentrated in single-tenant, retail and service-oriented properties such as drugstores, convenience stores, dollar and discount retailers, restaurants, and other essential-service businesses.

